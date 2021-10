I could swear my cherry tree has been invaded by creatures from outer space. The only way to describe them is that they are miniature blackish-brown slugs with globular heads. They’re wreaking havoc to not only my sweet cherry tree, but also my American plum and Saskatoon berry. They seem to be scraping away the top layers of the leaves. My neighbor’s pear tree is also showing signs of this pest--what can we do?

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO