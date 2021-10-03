CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman at SEPTA station arrested

By Antionette Lee, Shara Dae Howard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvDHY_0cG0K5rw00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities announced they arrested a man they said assaulted a pregnant woman in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

A warrant had been issued for 26-year-old David Dash.

The incident took place Wednesday night at the Lombard-South station on the Broad Street Line. According to SEPTA police, Dash approached a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind and held a knife to her throat while she was at a fare kiosk.

The woman managed to break free. She was treated for lacerations to her neck.

Dash was arrested in Cherry Hill early Sunday, then turned over to Philadelphia police.

He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
KYW News Radio

New Jersey woman faces murder charge after collision killing Lower Merion firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Murder charges have been filed against a New Jersey woman accused of hitting and killing a Lower Merion firefighter on I-76 in July. Jacqueline Walker, 63 from Little Egg Harbor Township, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with brakes so bad they barely worked, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. He said only three of the four brakes functioned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#South Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#South Station#Simple Assault#Kyw Newsradio#Dash
KYW News Radio

Delaware man charged in deadly shooting at Logan office building

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing a beloved security guard inside an office Friday in the Logan section of the city. Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said Wayne Dorylis of Milford, Delaware has been charged with murder, causing and risking a catastrophe, and several other weapons charges.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KYW News Radio

Philly's top cop cites disagreement with district attorney on how to curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia's police commissioner says the district attorney has pulled all prosecutors who were working in police detective divisions to get illegal guns off the street — and it happened without warning. The city's top cop says she and the district attorney don't see "eye-to-eye," and they do not have the same priorities when it comes to curbing gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy