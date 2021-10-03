Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman at SEPTA station arrested

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities announced they arrested a man they said assaulted a pregnant woman in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

A warrant had been issued for 26-year-old David Dash.

The incident took place Wednesday night at the Lombard-South station on the Broad Street Line. According to SEPTA police, Dash approached a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind and held a knife to her throat while she was at a fare kiosk.

The woman managed to break free. She was treated for lacerations to her neck.

Dash was arrested in Cherry Hill early Sunday, then turned over to Philadelphia police.

He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.