Phil Foden Delivers Honest Assessment of Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool at Anfield

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago
The Sky Blues earned a well-deserved point as they came from behind twice in an entertaining Premier League game following their mid-week defeat against PSG.

City struck back through Foden after Sadio Mane's opener shortly after the break, but an incredible solo goal by Mohamed Salah gave the hosts the lead, and with just 10 minutes left on the clock, Kevin De Bruyne's deflected strike went past Alisson.

Foden, who missed a big chance to given his side the lead in the first-half, delivered his verdict on the draw that saw his side drop to third place in the league table.

Following the tie, the 21-year-old said, in an interview with Sky Sports: "It's very difficult to come here (Anfield) with the fans - it's one of the most difficult grounds to come to, and we (City) dealt with it really well today," as per Manchester Evening News.

"It (the game) had it all, end to end at times, such a brilliant game. We (City) stuck in until the end, and we're happy to get a draw, and on another day we'd have got three points."

City could have won the game had they put away a series of missed chances in the first-half, but they matched, if not bettered, Liverpool in all departments following the interval.

"I had a couple of chances myself, Kev had a header back post," added Foden. "It was quite disappointing not to go in ahead. We (City) kept the momentum, and we came out for the second half and dug in there.

"It shows our character, we've not won here (at Anfield) a lot. We showed our character when we went behind, carried on playing our football, didn't look bothered, and played well today.

The midfielder further discussed his goal, as he fired a low shot from a tight angle past Alisson after being set up by Gabriel Jesus.

Foden added: "There wasn't a lot of room to put it (the ball) across goal. I thought I'd put my laces through it and hope for the best, and I was happy to see it hit the back of the net."

