CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Magnificent Mohamed Salah showed he has raised his game again as Liverpool drew with Manchester City – now the club must hand him the largest deal of any Reds star in history to make sure he stays at Anfield

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were glum faces everywhere you looked. Heads were shaking, curses were muttered but the undeniable emotion at the final whistle was disappointment – and nobody illustrated it more than Europe's current number one player. The man for whom that title belongs is Mohamed Salah. Liverpool's Egyptian King scurried to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah discusses Reds’ draw with Man City and solo goal

The Egyptian scored his ninth goal of the season to put the Reds 2-1 ahead after 76 minutes with an incredible weaving run and finish. But it wasn’t enough to secure the three points for Jürgen Klopp’s side as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike at the Kop end took a deflection off Joel Matip and beat Alisson Becker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
goal.com

Sterling slump? Man City star returns to Liverpool in toughest moment since he left Anfield

The England talisman was one of the best players at the summer's Euros but his poor club form has carried over into the new Premier League season. Raheem Sterling goes back to Liverpool and on one hand he has very little to prove to his old club. However, for probably the first time in his Manchester City career, he has to demonstrate that he is still one of the main men for Pep Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Manchester City#Egyptian
chatsports.com

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in SIX matches in a row and Klopp's forwards are firing together on all cylinders - now, Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino have their sights set on Man City in Anfield showdown

Top of the table ahead of the weekend, setting club scoring records and free-flowing in attack - where are those critics of Jurgen Klopp's lack of summer investment now?. Liverpool go into Sunday's clash against title rivals Manchester City a point clear of their opponents after a sumptuous September record: played six, won five, drawn one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“This is a big statement…” – Pundit makes huge claim about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Jamie O’Hara has made the rather bold claim that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the closest thing he’s seen to Lionel Messi. The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT admitted that it was a big statement to be making, but he couldn’t resist singing the praises of the Egypt international after his world class performance for Liverpool against Manchester City yesterday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias walk into our Liverpool vs Manchester City COMBINED XI, while in-form Mohamed Salah is a no-brainer... but in the battle of the Brazilians, who gets the nod in goal?

Manchester City broke an 18-year hoodoo last season with their first win at Anfield since 2003, as they thumped Liverpool 4-1. The City-Liverpool rivalry has dominated English football over the past five years, intensifying as the two sides vied for the title over the past three and, although early in the season, this weekend's clash could prove to be an early decider.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City player ratings: Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah the stars in thrilling draw

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield as a rollercoaster second half produced all four goals. Here’s how the players rated:LiverpoolAlisson Becker, 6: A poor first-half clearance gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva, but made amends a few minutes later with a good save from Phil Foden, and again when he rushed out and tackled at Foden’s feet. Couldn’t do much with either goal.James Milner, 4: Standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and struggled throughout the game. Booked for taking out Foden, almost gave away a penalty, and then should have been sent off for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Wayne Rooney's Everton-supporting son Kai, 11, scores all four for Manchester United U12s in 5-4 defeat at Liverpool... showing he has his dad's eye for a goal after an impressive start to his youth career

Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United and England legend Wayne, scored all four goals in an under-12s match for the Red Devils at Liverpool – only to finish the match on the losing side. The 11-year-old followed in his father's footsteps by performing heroics in front of goal for United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Is Mohamed Salah the greatest forward Liverpool has ever seen? His numbers are spectacular and THAT Man City goal will go down in history ... but with Kenny Dalglish and Roger Hunt icons in there own right, here's what Sportsmail experts think

There is one man who is the talk of the Premier League right now, as he has been many times before. With his magical, mesmerising run and goal against Manchester City the Egyptian proved once again why he is held up against the finest players to ever play the sport.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'You know the most awful thing about that guy? He's SO likeable': Noel Gallagher heaps praise on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after wonder goal against his beloved Man City

Mohamed Salah's exploits against Manchester City at Anfield turned out to be that good that even the club's most famous fan is waxing lyrical about him. Salah made the football world stop and hold its breath on Sunday after gliding past a string of City players and leaving them for dead, before beating Ederson to cap off a sublime solo strike and put the Reds ahead.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy