Magnificent Mohamed Salah showed he has raised his game again as Liverpool drew with Manchester City – now the club must hand him the largest deal of any Reds star in history to make sure he stays at Anfield

The England talisman was one of the best players at the summer's Euros but his poor club form has carried over into the new Premier League season. Raheem Sterling goes back to Liverpool and on one hand he has very little to prove to his old club. However, for probably the first time in his Manchester City career, he has to demonstrate that he is still one of the main men for Pep Guardiola.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO