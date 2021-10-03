Magnificent Mohamed Salah showed he has raised his game again as Liverpool drew with Manchester City – now the club must hand him the largest deal of any Reds star in history to make sure he stays at Anfield
There were glum faces everywhere you looked. Heads were shaking, curses were muttered but the undeniable emotion at the final whistle was disappointment – and nobody illustrated it more than Europe's current number one player. The man for whom that title belongs is Mohamed Salah. Liverpool's Egyptian King scurried to...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0