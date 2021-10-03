CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Saints, 27-21 in OT

By BRETT MARTEL
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- Daniel Jones and the indefatigable New York Giants faced down deafening crowd noise in the Superdome, erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and broke into the win column in a game fittingly decided on the final play. Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Saints Squander Lead, Lose 27-21 in Overtime to the Giants

It took a while, but the New Orleans Saints were finally back in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, taking on the winless New York Giants. The Saints were looking to avoid a letdown in their first home game with a crowd since the end of the 2019 season, due to that global pandemic you may have heard of.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants 27, Saints 21: By the Numbers

Down 11 points with just about 12 minutes to spare in the fourth quarter, the New York Giants flipped the switch and scored 17 unanswered points to take a huge road victory against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome this season. Though it was difficult not to notice...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Giants recap: Everything we know about 27-21 loss

That’s painful. The New Orleans Saints lost their first game back in the packed Caesars Superdome in more than 600 days by playing not to lose instead of going for a win in the fourth quarter, allowing the winless New York Giants to walk into their building and outcoach and outplay Sean Payton’s team. Here’s everything we know about Week 4’s disappointing game:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Two-TD game includes OT walkoff

Barkley rushed 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 74 yards and another score in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. Barkley was quiet for most of the game but turned it on late as the Giants mounted a comeback against the tired Saints defense. His 54-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter brought New York within three, and Barkley ended the game in overtime by plowing into the end zone from six yards out. After failing to find the end zone in either of New York's first two games, Barkley has scored three times in the last two games, as he's rounding back into pre-injury form after tearing his ACL early last season. Barkley will look to keep building momentum against the Cowboys in Week 5.
NFL
brproud.com

LIVE BLOG: Saints fall 27-21 in OT to Giants at home

Saquon Barkley runs it in for a 6 yard touchdown. Giants win 27-21 :36 Giants Graham Gano 48 yard field goal is good. Tied game. 21 all. 6:52 Giants Daniel Jones to RB Saquon Barkley for a 54 yard touchdown. Two point conversation good. Saints 21-18 12:09 QB Taysom Hill...
NFL
kslsports.com

Marcus Williams Picks Off Daniel Jones In Saints OT Loss To Giants

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah and current New Orleans safety Marcus Williams continues to make plays for the Saints secondary as he gets another interception. Late in the first half, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants threw a deep ball down the field and Marcus Williams picked it off and returned it three yards to their own five-yard line. The score was tied at seven heading into halftime.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 4: Giants win in OT

Giants win! A 6-yard run by Saquon Barkley gave the 1-3 Giants a 27-21 win. Full recap to come. Giants tie it up: Graham Gano tied the score at 21-21 by connecting on a 48-yard field goal with :31 to play. The Giants moved 59 yards in 11 plays to set up the tying score. The Saints failed to move into field goal range, and the game is into overtime. The Giants will get tyhe ball first.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley burns Saints for key 4th quarter TD, punches in game-winner in OT

Saquon Barkley found the end zone Sunday afternoon, and this time he scored off a pass play. With the New York Giants facing a deficit late in the fourth quarter, Barkley lined up out wide by the sideline. His route was a simple go-route, but Barkley’s defender was slow in coverage, letting Barkley get behind him in the process.
NFL
USA Today

Stock up, down after Giants' 27-21 overtime win vs. Saints

It had been nine months since the New York Giants tasted a victory in an actual NFL game. After going winless in the preseason and then starting off the 2021 season 0-3, the Giants had to take the New Orleans Saints to overtime but clawed out a 27-21 victory at Caesars Superdome.
NFL
brproud.com

Saints fall to Giants in disappointing OT homecoming game

NEW OREALNS, LA. – Just like we all thought, the New Orleans Saints’ return to the Caesars Superdome would result in an overtime loss to the previously winless New York Giants. Saquon Barkley’s touchdown run in overtime made the Saints a loser in a game that was supposed to represent...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints
USA Today

What we learned from Giants' 27-21 victory over Saints

The New York Giants earned their first win of the season down in New Orleans with a 27-21 overtime victory over the Saints. Here is what we learned from the thrilling Week 4 comeback. Expect the unexpected. The Giants were down, 21-10, in the middle of the fourth quarter when...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints final score: New York defeats New Orleans, 27-21 in OT

The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 21-21, in overtime on Sunday to win their first game of the season and improve to 1-3 on the season. The Saints dropped to 2-2 on the season. The Giants trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter and came all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Asbury Park Press

NY Giants 27, Saints 21: 5 takeaways from Big Blue's biggest victory in quite some time

NEW ORLEANS - The odds were stacked against the New York Giants. They were 0-3 and down 11 points with just over seven minutes to go, fighting a good football team in the New Orleans Saints and an incredibly raucous atmosphere inside the Caesars Superdome that served as a welcome home for the first time since Hurricane Ida.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy