In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Tyler Benson is impressing at training camp and there’s talk he might earn himself a spot on the Oilers opening night roster. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard is also showing well and the Oilers plan to try using him in an interesting way. Kyle Turris has focused on getting stronger and more explosive, and the fans wait for a decision from the Oilers when it comes to plans for Josh Archibald.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO