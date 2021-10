Chancellor Gene Block sent the following message to the UCLA campus community today. Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily A. Carter has informed me of her decision to step down and return to Princeton University, where she will become the inaugural senior strategic advisor for sustainability science at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories. There, she will provide leadership in the science and technology of sustainability, carbon management and geoengineering. In addition to her administrative post there, she will also return to the faculty and serve as the Gerhard R. Andlinger ’52 Professor in Energy and the Environment as well as professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.

