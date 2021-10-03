Can a landlord from NY be allowed to install cameras inside your home without your permission?

Drano is not allowed in your apartment in any capacity. My therapy practice resides in the basement of this historic brownstone and with the ongoing treatment of a patient who consumes drano on high alert, I must state this matter as cause for your concern. My research and most recently published article, “Too Far Gone, One Man’s Extremity with the Keto Diet,” is included as addendum 14b in this handwritten legal document of additional clauses to your lease rider. To acknowledge we have a mutual understanding of this critical issue, please read, sign, and slide the article under my apartment door (1C) by 8am on the first day of your lease. Lay your face flat on the floor and veer into my apartment as best as you can from the crack at the bottom of the door. Wait until the sight of my cat’s tiny paw appears and he begins to slowly slide the article out of your view. You should be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes for the article to completely disappear. This is all dependent upon my cat’s level of comfort with the energy you are exuding that day, the color of your eyes, and possibly the last time you truly flossed. To finish quicker, I would keep your lips pressed tightly together or better yet, just hold your breath. Rest assured I have intentionally fastened my door in an uneven manner so you will not obtain any neck cricks or shoulder pain. If you suffer from Sciatica, I would recommend bringing a foam pillow topper that meets your needs. Just to clarify, I am not liable nor will I pay for any medical expenses if you do injure yourself during this required activity. Do not stop watching, my cat will finish when he is ready. Take this as your confirmation of receipt. Failure to follow these directions exactly will result in a $300 fee per day.

