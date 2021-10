Many were initially surprised when the Milwaukee Bucks let go of a fan favorite last week. That would be Mamadi Diakite, the energetic big man who spent last season with the Bucks after four years at Virginia. Having gone undrafted in 2020, Diakite began his journey in Milwaukee on a two-way deal but persistently worked and eventually earned himself a standard contract. He did not suit up much for the Bucks, having appeared in just 14 games for an average of 10.1 minutes per contest, but his locker room and sidelined presence made him an easy player to root for on a very likable Bucks team.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO