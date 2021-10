Ready to click “reserve” on that flight to Honolulu? Well, before you do, you might want to rethink your purchasing strategy. Konrad Waliszewski, CEO of TripScout—a trip planning app that helps travelers organize their trip based on dates, budgets and interests—says that contrary to popular travel myths—like booking a flight on Tuesday at 11 p.m.— it’s been statistically proven that there’s not one ideal time to save big on flights. In fact, Thrifty Travel reports that airlines are constantly altering their prices in order to compete with each other, so your chances of getting a grand deal on your girls’ trip to Tulum are the same whether you search for flights on a Tuesday at 11 p.m. or Friday at noon.

