Anfield expects. The Kop will go into overdrive tomorrow when Liverpool face Manchester City. Emotions will be running high.There will be a tribute to Roger Hunt, who died this week, before the game. That will ramp up the atmosphere. So too will the notion that City respond badly to the crowd’s fanaticism. During the Klopp era the champions have won only once in this stadium and that was in February against the backdrop of empty stands as Covid raged across the country.City’s 4-1 victory was one of the low points of last season for Jurgen Klopp. His team self-destructed....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO