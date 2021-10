Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is set to meet the country's president on Sunday, with the populist billionaire hoping to hold on to power despite a narrow election defeat at the hands of a centre-right alliance. Babis, a long-time political ally of President Milos Zeman, on Saturday lost the cliffhanger vote to the Together alliance which is ready to form a majority government with another grouping. But Zeman made it clear earlier that he would appoint the head of a party, not an alliance, following the election, suggesting Babis would get the first attempt at negotiating a viable cabinet. "I can't see many reasons why he would do something else," Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc, told AFP.

