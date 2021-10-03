Thermaltake E700 Real Leather Gaming Chairs – by Porsche Design
I have learned to be more particular on my seating. I’ve tried the various inexpensive options – of course – but how was I supposed to know that’s why my neck and upper back hurt so much? I’ve tried the traditional racing seat gaming chairs that look like they’ve been lifted from a Fast and Furious movie, only to find they’re merely “ok” most of the time. But they sure look pretty damn good. I’ve since settled on the less exciting looking but quite good for me Steelcase Leap II.pcper.com
Comments / 0