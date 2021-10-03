CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

2nd Street Bistro

Cover picture for the article2nd Street Bistro is located in Historic Downtown Fort Pierce and is a fun place to meet friends, bring your family and enjoy a delicious meal. The owner remodeled the building into an open-air atmosphere that included an outdoor seating area on the back which views the marina. Gary Sofen was diligent in keeping the 1929 character of the building inside and out. The nostalgic look adds to the charm of the area. The food is fresh and they offer daily specials. If you want a casual but upscale atmosphere with tantalizing food and service, then come “dine on the sunny side of the street”.

