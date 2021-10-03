ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

In a new interview with The Guardian, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist. was asked how he felt about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He responded: "We came within a baby's breath of a fascist coup in this country. Interestingly, one of my dreams has always been to storm the Capitol, but not with a bunch of all-white, rightwing terrorists, you know? The ugliest part about it is how they have co-opted the idea of standing against the Man, at least in the U.S. There can be no nuanced thinking, like: 'Yes, Big Pharma is horrible, but getting a vaccine to save your grandma is good.' It's a dumbed-down version of resistance. But I grew up in Trump country [in suburban Illinois], I know people from there. They're decent people. It's not their fault for being fucked over by the oligarchy for decades. Now what do we do to find a way to really resist the stuff that is destroying the planet, that's causing working people's lives to be worse than their parents' were? Poverty and hunger kill more people than anything else on the planet and they are human-made problems. Those are the things that we need to be digging into, rather than being sidetracked by this carnival barker bullshit."

