U.S. Politics

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."

Fred's here
6d ago

the guy is right on point, they use the tactics outlined in 13 Rules for Radicals to keep relevant conservative viewpoints from being heard

john
5d ago

HE IS 100% CORRECT!! one day very soon the democrats are going to be wishing for January 6th all over again! cuz what we true American patriots will do will make 1/06/21 look like a giant pool party!!

Travis Ricks
5d ago

how about having a brain and thinking for yourself and realizing that both sides are using you! use your head find the middle ground and don't be a extremists. anything in excess is bad for you

