You'll be surprised to learn the most popular term searched for on Bing

We are now in Cybersecurity Awareness Month as Google points out in a new blog post, and as the search giant says, "For most of us, passwords are the first line of defense for our digital lives. However, managing a set of strong passwords isn’t always convenient, which leads many people to look for shortcuts (i.e. dog’s name + birthday) or to neglect password best practices altogether, which opens them up to online risks. At Google, we protect our users with products that are secure by default – it’s how we keep more people safe online than anyone else in the world."

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO