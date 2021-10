Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media following a XX-XX win Friday night over UVA at Scott Stadium. Clawson: “(It was) just a really good team win. I credit our players and our coaches, especially for coming back on a short week. We had a good week of preparation I thought our focus was good. I certainly want to give Virginia credit. I think they have a great program and Bronco is one of the coaches that I have the utmost respect for and to their credit, they never quit. They're a dangerous football team. It was great to see our crowd, our parents and fans who made the trip. And anytime you can get a win on the road in the ACC it's a good win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO