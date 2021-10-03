C'burg man could face federal charges in child porn case

CATLETTSBURG A man facing a 39-count child pornography indictment in Boyd County Circuit Court could be seeing federal charges on the horizon, his attorney told Judge George Davis on Friday.

Danny Enyart, 70, of Catlettsburg, was due for a status hearing Friday in Davis' court, but due to some technical issues he could not be present via the jail video teleconference system.

Enyart's attorney, Sebastian Joy, asked for the hearing to be reset for Oct. 29, telling the judge his client's case may be indicted in federal court.

According to court records, Enyart is facing 39 counts of possession of child pornography, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

He has ben held at the Boyd County Detention Center since late May.

