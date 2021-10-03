Moberly man arrested for existing warrants as well as felony resisting arrest
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man with existing warrants was arrested early Saturday morning for felony resisting arrest. At 3:45 am Saturday, a Moberly Police Officer while on patrol entered into Casey's General Store on south Morley St. The officer learned a male, later identified as 29 year old Arthur Houts of Moberly, fled out of the store through an emergency exit at the sight of the officer.
