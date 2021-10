Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL after serving yet another substance-abuse-related suspension, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. According to reports, Gordon has signed with the Chiefs and will join Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce in an explosive offense. He'll undoubtedly be a hot name on the waiver wire, as many will view him as a rest-of-season sleeper, but what is his fantasy outlook moving forward? We'll dive into that below and set expectations for his 2021 season.

12 DAYS AGO