L.J. Collier, Jamarco Jones Inactive vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings will play a Week 3 game Sunday afternoon that would seem to carry outsized playoff implications for a September game. The Seahawks enter the game just 1-1 after dropping a Week 2 heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans, a game which saw the team lose at home for the first time in franchise history after holding a fifteen point second half lead. On the opposite sideline, the Vikings come into the matchup looking for their first win of the season, and history says the outlook for teams that begin the year 0-3 is not great, so they could be highly motivated.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO