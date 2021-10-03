CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.J. Collier, Jamarco Jones Inactive vs. 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, the Seahawks will be without several key contributors on both sides of the football when they kick off NFC West divisional play against the 49ers on Sunday. Missing a second straight game with an ankle sprain, Seattle will be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who did not practice at all this week. His replacement from a week ago, Jamarco Jones, also is listed as inactive despite not being listed on the team's final injury report due to an illness.

