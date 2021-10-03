Philosophy Has No Expiration Date
When I was in graduate school I had two colleagues who, in addition to their primary interest in philosophy, enjoyed the art of painting. One preferred depicting traditional scenes — landscapes, castles, restless waves beating against rugged coastlines. He was branded as “conservative,” though his artistic efforts were good enough to grace the walls of a number of domiciles. The other was modern and prided herself on being inventive. She had urged her fellow artist to join her in being up-to date with artistic trends.thewandererpress.com
