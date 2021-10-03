CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked records open a “Pandora” box of financial secrets

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. The findings are based on a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 different firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
UK eyes ‘walk me home’ phone-tracker to protect lone women

LONDON (AP) — A top British government official is backing a phone company’s proposal for a new tracking service to help protect girls and women walking alone. A phone company executive pitched the idea amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two women who were targeted near their homes in London. The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, said the “walk me home” service would track a user’s journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Daily Mail newspaper she supported the idea and the service “would be good to get going as soon as we can.”
EXPLAINER: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. U.S. law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. But that protection doesn't necessarily cover taking corporate secrets to the media.Facebook still has to walk a fine line. The company has to weigh whether suing Haugen, which could dissuade other employees who might otherwise speak out, is worth casting itself as a legal Godzilla willing to stomp on...
Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
