Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins ends COVID-19 vaccine holdout

SAN FRANCISCO — It hasn’t felt more like the preseason than on Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors and Lakers turned the ball over a combined 19 times and shot less than 30% from the field in the first quarter. It could only go up from there for the Warriors, who built a lead as large as 22 points on their way to a 121-114 win to stay undefeated through three preseason contests.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO