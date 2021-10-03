Shiro Review – Sister Act

It’s a bit of a hot take, but Outright Games, makers of The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, don’t get the credit they deserve. When they get their children’s games right, and it’s a bit of a coin flip when they do, they can be among the few who understand what a young player needs from a video game. It’s absolutely not long cutscenes, time limits, complicated puzzles or sprawling level-up trees. It’s being able to play as your favourite characters, pulling off fabulous moves without the fear of failure, and – often – playing with friends and family. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia are good examples of when they’ve got it right.
Comments / 0