Shiro Review – Sister Act

By Darren Edwards
thexboxhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can pretty much guess at what you’re gonna get with a Xitilon game. That often being a pixelated art style platformer that will usually keep you busy for a couple of hours or so. Shiro, from the folks at Game Dynasty, is no different. Holo and Shiro are sisters,...

Yara awaits with Far Cry 6 – the most expansive Far Cry to date

The Far Cry franchise has come a long way since the early instalments, yet whilst the series highlights of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are long behind it, there’s still just something about it which means gamers will be clamouring to take a look. That’s the case with Far Cry 6 – a game which provides access to the most expansive Far Cry experience yet.
Album Review: Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

From their subversive release of Night Visions in 2012, filled with classic, nostalgic hits such as “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons has been established as a household name in the music scene. Their signature blend of pop, indie-rock, electronic and industrial has been a staple to the band’s sound and thus their success. Three years after 2018’s Origins, Imagine Dragons has returned with their latest album, Mercury – Act 1. The project channels much of their previous influences but also incorporates a variety of unconventional sounds and production choices that give the overall project an unfiltered, emotional rawness.
Shiro takes Xbox players to the most dangerous of dungeons

Reckon you’ve traversed and navigated your way through enough dungeons to be able to do it with your eyes closed? Think again, for Shiro is here. Shiro arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with just a minimal little price point in tow, that of £4.19, but it offers up a journey that belies that price tag as you join the twin sisters of Holo and Shiro on an adventure into the most dangerous of dungeons.
NEO: The World Ends With You One-Shot Manga by Shiro Amano Released

The official Japanese PR account for The World Ends With You announced that in celebration of NEO: The World Ends With You’s PC release on the Epic Games Store, artist Shiro Amano has drawn a one-shot manga of the title. Amano is most prominently known for their work on the...
Flynn: Son of Crimson Review

Flynn: Son of Crimson is a deluxe hot chocolate. I just want to snuggle into an armchair and reward myself with a solid, unbroken couple of hours with my hands wrapped around it. It feels like a video game in the purest terms, a frothy adventure with little in the way of friction or annoyances. And it rewards your attention by being deep and rich.
Shiro Amano Shares Celebratory NEO: The World Ends With You One-Shot Manga Artwork Featuring Sora From Kingdom Hearts

Following today’s release of the NEO: The World Ends With You’s one-shot manga, illustrator Shiro Amano shared a celebratory artwork featuring Sora from Kingdom Hearts. This artwork has Sora inquisitively looking at Rindo’s phone, while Rindo himself seems slightly confused. It’s a rather charming piece of art. You can view...
After all these years, Alan Wake is Remastered

For many it would have been the tale of Alan Wake which kicked off a whole new love of cinematic action-thrillers. Having first released in 2010 to critical acclaim, Alan is now back, fully Remastered and available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Available to purchase and download right now on...
Brighten things up with Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Part 2.5D adventure puzzler, part RPG experience, full-on wholesome creature capturer, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is one of those games which instantly stands out. The best thing about it though is not just found in the brilliant use of colour, or via the chance to head out on an adventure of a lifetime, it’s the fact that it’s out right now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
Lost in Random Review – Chance at Greatness?

With the crisp autumn wind blowing through our hair, it seems the time for a spooky game has never been better. Surely enough, Zoink and EA Originals are here to deliver with Lost in Random. Taking immense influence from some of contemporary animation’s better works, and featuring a unique battle system, Lost in Random has a lot to offer. However, does it find its way to greatness or end up… well, lost? Let’s find out.
A Juggler’s Tale Review

I think we need a full confession before we begin – jugglers scare the life out of me. Whilst many will be scared stiff by the clown, for me, it’s the juggler. I think it’s the outfits, the smiling, the balls and the throwing of numerous objects. In a word, they are terrifying. It was therefore with trepidation that I took on A Juggler’s Tale, but thankfully there is very little juggling to be had. You see, instead we are taken on a poetic adventure across many lands, going from the circus to the dark woods and into the stormy sea. It’s a fairytale narrated by a kindly man. But not everything is as it seems.
Free-to-play Ghost Recon Frontline announced by Ubisoft

After Ghost Recon Breakpoint failed to ignite the franchise in the ways Ubisoft were looking for, it’s time for a new strategic and tactical plan – to go free-to-play. And that is where Ghost Recon Frontline will come in. Announced at the Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase, Tom Clancy’s Ghost...
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in 2022

The original Coffee Talk was right up there with the very finest releases of 2020, providing a brilliantly delivered, gorgeously created tale. In fact, the only real complaint that came about via our review of Coffee Talk on Xbox was that it was a tad on the short side. There is therefore huge excitement to hear that Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in 2022.
Rift Adventure Review

As they say, ‘the devil is in the detail’. Rift Adventure is a perfectly serviceable little action-platformer, and the vast majority of it works. But it makes a few decisions that might seem inconsequential and tiny on paper, but they eat away at the experience like woodworm. The setup is...
B.P.M: Bullets Per Minute is DOOM The Musical on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is one of those ideas that had to happen eventually. What if the 90’s shooting of DOOM, in all of its rocket-jumping, minigun-spinning glory, was mapped to the beats of a rhythm-action game? It’s a question that we’re all going to have answered soon, as Bullets Per Minute has a go – because it thinks it’s hard enough – on Xbox and PlayStation today.
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Review

It’s a bit of a hot take, but Outright Games, makers of The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, don’t get the credit they deserve. When they get their children’s games right, and it’s a bit of a coin flip when they do, they can be among the few who understand what a young player needs from a video game. It’s absolutely not long cutscenes, time limits, complicated puzzles or sprawling level-up trees. It’s being able to play as your favourite characters, pulling off fabulous moves without the fear of failure, and – often – playing with friends and family. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia are good examples of when they’ve got it right.
Earn easy Xbox Gamerscore and achievements thanks to the games of September 2021

As the nights begin to draw in, the days get colder and the seasons change. But there are still some easy to grab Xbox achievements and Gamersore numbers to be unlocked. And as the big releases have ramped up through September, it’s time to take a look at what delights those releases offered for Gamerscore hunters in the month just gone. A number of these games are available for free through Xbox Game Pass too, so you won’t even need to open the wallet…
Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Review

God is dead. Humans have killed God, of course, leaving them for dead in the desert. But rather than open up like a pinata of riches and power, the innards of God have spilled out as Corruption. The world has gone dark and terrible, eldritch beasts have grown from that Corruption and humanity is all but doomed. But Hunters have also been born from that ichor too, and they’re Van Helsing-like assassins who banish demons with a snap of their fingers.
Exclusive interview as Mighty Yell Studios chat about The Big Con’s cracking comedy

The Big Con arrived on Xbox and PC at the back end of August, giving gamers the chance to take in a wonderfully created ’90s-styled cross-country comedy adventure that was pretty much unlike anything else. We loved it, praising the strong dialogue, the weird and wonderful cast of characters and the stunning art style. So when we were given the opportunity to quiz Mighty Yell Studios’ and The Big Con’s Game Director in order to find out even more about the game, we absolutely jumped at the chance.
