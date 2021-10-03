CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf so, dividend stocks are among the best investments you can make. Dividend stocks pay regular cash income to your brokerage account, typically every quarter or every month. The annual payout can be anywhere from 0.5% to over 10% of your initial investment. The percentage paid out is called the “yield.”

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

These businesses all generate relatively stable income. The companies also have strong financial profiles. That one-two punch should allow them to sustain and grow their dividends. This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. That's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Load Up on When the Stock Market Sells Off

Brookfield Renewable is expensive now, making a sell-off an ideal time to buy. Waste Management's steady business is a great one to grab when other investors are tossing it into the garbage bin. As a cyclical stock, Nucor tends to sell off when the market tumbles and bounce back on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Toronto Dominion Bank#Canadian#Keystone Xl#Enb
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Verizon is a telecom giant focused on a nationwide rollout of 5G, which also pays a juicy 4.7% yield. Visa is positioned to take advantage of the long-term trend toward a digital payment society. U.S. Bancorp is a cross between a bank and a financial technology company, with a market-beating...
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

It’s one of the toughest questions investors must ask themselves over and over again: Do I accept higher risks for the bigger rewards that only individual stocks can offer, or do I seek the safety in numbers with mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, knowing that could crimp my overall return?
BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy on the Dip

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
investing.com

The 3 Most Underrated Canadian Stocks

There are plenty of stocks out there to choose from, some good and some bad. The good ones stand the test of time and deliver superior returns to investors. The bad ones underperform or in some cases even go bust. Everybody knows these two types of stocks. What fewer people...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 of the Most Shorted Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth

Respectfully, bears aren’t in the market’s most shorted stocks so they can save the manatees or make the lives of apes any easier. They’re in it to win it. But those doubters have been wrong before. Sometimes, they’ve even been massively wrong. With that in mind, there are three stocks in particular that give us reason to question if history will repeat itself.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 4 Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

Investors may reward fintechs LendingClub and SoFi if they show more consistency and growth. AcuityAds has been down and out for several months now, but its illumin product shows great promise. Gannett, the largest newspaper publisher in the country, looks to be making great progress on its new strategic plan...
STOCKS
investing.com

Are Bank Stocks the Best Investment in Canada Right Now?

Canadian bank stocks have thrived in 2021. The BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB), which aims to invest in funds that offer exposure to Canadian bank equities while also mitigating downside risk, has climbed 19% so far this year. Today, I want to discuss whether bank stocks are still a great investment in this economic environment. Let’s dive in.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Investors Don’t Have to Sacrifice Quality for Big Dividends

Conventional dividend wisdom holds that some companies with high yields are financially burdened by their payout obligations and eventually lead investors to dividend disappointment in the form of cuts or suspensions. However, high dividend exchange traded funds are popular with investors, and that’s particularly true today owing to low interest...
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more.Tuesday October 6th was an important day for investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch If the Market Crashes

Finally tested, fast-growing STORE Capital has now proven it can handle adversity while continuing to reward investors. With over 50 years worth of dividend hikes, it pays to add Federal Realty when the market is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Still working on its comeback, Simon Property Group...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Robinhood

Stocks on Wall Street ended lower on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index still scored a weekly gain as disappointing monthly U.S. employment data failed to dent risk appetite. The week ahead is expected to be another busy one, given the start of the third-quarter earnings season, which sees...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy