Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
Comments / 0