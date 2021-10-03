The Dawgs Proved They Can Still Run the Dang Ball Against Arkansas

I expected a lot of what went down when Georgia played Arkansas last weekend in Athens. I expected Sanford Stadium would be as hype as it’s ever been for a noon kickoff. I expected we’d attempt to establish the run against the Hogs’ six-man defensive backfield. I expected the defense would come out with a fire lit under its ass following a week of the national media talking about how they might not actually be as good as they look. I expected a win.