History of American Lunchboxes and Effingham County

As we look back at the times we attended grade school and carried lunchboxes, the boxes have evolved since the 19th century. In the United States, a lunchbox may also be termed a lunch pail, lunch bucket or lunch tin, either as single words or paired. The early ones were carried by workers as utility items to carry their lunches from home to work. Many of them had thermos bottles to carry coffee, tea or just plain water. Some of the early ones were galvanized steel in round or dome shaped examples. Later on, people would clip ads from magazines and decoupage them on their lunch boxes for a new trendy look.