Josh Gordon is one of those players who fantasy football owners just can't seem to quit. Despite numerous injuries, off-field issues, and suspensions, you can usually find him on a fantasy team if he's on an active NFL roster. After signing with the Chiefs two weeks ago, Gordon is eligible to make his season debut on Sunday Night Football against the Bills, and chances are, his owners are considering him in their Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Of course, he has to be playing in order to even be a real possibility. With his status technically still up in the air, knowing the latest updates is key.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO