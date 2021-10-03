How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Ravens

The Denver Broncos (3-0) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Amanda Balionis reporting from the sideline. On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the blue sections on the map below will get the Broncos-Ravens game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

Fans in the red will see the Green Bay Packers (2-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2).

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Broncos 8-6, but Denver has won five of six meetings against Baltimore at home. The Broncos originally opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Ravens, but that line has since dropped to half a point.

The last time these teams faced off in Denver, the Broncos defeated Baltimore 19-13 in 2015.