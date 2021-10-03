CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Ravens

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Denver Broncos (3-0) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Amanda Balionis reporting from the sideline. On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the blue sections on the map below will get the Broncos-Ravens game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

Fans in the red will see the Green Bay Packers (2-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2).

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Broncos 8-6, but Denver has won five of six meetings against Baltimore at home. The Broncos originally opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Ravens, but that line has since dropped to half a point.

The last time these teams faced off in Denver, the Broncos defeated Baltimore 19-13 in 2015.

The Baltimore Sun

How much does the Ravens’ historic rushing streak matter? It depends on whom you ask.

The Raven who gave Lamar Jackson one more play Sunday, which led to the 5-yard carry that tied an NFL record, which led to recriminations in Denver, which led to finger-pointing in Baltimore, had no idea what he’d done. Cornerback Anthony Averett was just doing his job when, on a third-and-1 pass from the Ravens’ 5-yard line with 10 seconds remaining, he beat Broncos wide receiver Courtland ...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Ravens vs. Lions odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model releases top 2021 Week 3 NFL predictions

The Baltimore Ravens made a statement with a thrilling 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Now the Ravens will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a 35-17 setback against the Packers on Monday night. Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 50.5. In select markets, Sunday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

