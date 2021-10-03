CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight: Emerson Snowe

By Matt Doria
Cover picture for the articleSOUNDS LIKE: Hypnotic indie-pop with a pseudo-sinister bite. LATEST DROP: Emerson Snowe's Splatterpunk (EP out now via Liberation) My current guitar, which I just purchased, is a Gretsch G5422G 12-string. As far as recording for Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk, it was written and recorded with a very, very cheap nylon-stringed acoustic, a Washburn acoustic, a Rickenbacker 4003 bass and a Roland Alpha Juno synth. There are no electric guitars at all – for lead lines I play a low octave of the lead on the nylon, and then the same an octave above. I usually chuck them under the lead vocals, too, to follow along. As far as the new guitar goes, I only just purchased it from Reverb. I came across it as I love the sound of Gretsches and have always wanted my own hollowbody. I saw a photo of Michael Nesmith with his 12 string Gretsch and fell in love with it instantly. So I did some research and came across the G5422G model, and it was beautiful. I own it in the walnut stain, although it is a lot more red than in the images – which I'm very happy with.

