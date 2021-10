This week the 3-0 Panthers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, but will it be their toughest defensive assignment yet? That’s hard to say. Ahead of their week-two matchup against the Saints the narrative was that Sean Payton and Jameis Winston, who scored five touchdowns against the Packers in week-one, would show just how legit Carolina’s defense was. The Panthers held Payton and Winston to career lows on their way to a 26-7 victory.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO