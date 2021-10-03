CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Now Offering Mail-In Driver’s License Renewal Option

By Dave Spencer
103GBF
103GBF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I say the more ways we can renew our driver's licenses the better. Last year, I would have LOVED the "Jetsons" option...you know, where you punch a button, enter all the pertinent info, and out pops your driver's license? In November of 2020, the day before I moved, I had a bad gout flare-up AND I lost my license. Since it was possible I would need a photo ID at urgent care, I flew downtown (not an option anymore--more on that later), forked over the fee, and got the license.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

DMV reviewing 33K records to determine driver’s license reinstatement eligibility

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Department of Motor Vehicles has identified more than 33,000 records of people potentially eligible to have their driver’s license reinstated by a state law that goes into effect Friday. Sean Sever, deputy administrator for the DMV, said the plan is to review all records by the end of the year and that people shouldn’t […] The post DMV reviewing 33K records to determine driver’s license reinstatement eligibility appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KITV.com

Deadline to renew expired driver's licenses, IDs approaching

HONOLULU -- Oahu residents with expired driver's licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits have less than one week to arrange plans for renewal. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 90,000 state documents have expired without being renewed. But city officials want to remind people in that situation that Oct. 4 marks the conclusion of the Governor's emergency proclamation waiving expired identification documents.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

10 more counties transition driver’s license services in October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ten more Kentucky counties will make the transition in October to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), that gives Kentuckians more choices and modern services. The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases declining as more Kentuckians get vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/GOV. BESHEAR OFFICE) – Gov. Andy Beshear said weekly COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates, as well as COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admittances, ventilator uses and orders for monoclonal antibody treatments in the commonwealth, are declining due to more Kentuckians getting vaccinated and masking up indoors. While declining cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WKYT 27

Kentucky woman who found military uniforms in dumpster asking for help to return them to family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two years ago, Donna Parker was taking trash to a dumpster at her work when she came across something inside she knew just didn’t belong. “I was taking a chair from the building to the dumpster, and seen a military bag,” Parker recalled. “It was like a garment bag and had ‘Army’ on it. It drew my attention, so I got into the dumpster and pulled the bag out, immediately started going through it, and within the bag, I found two military suits.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

$400 million in bonuses proposed for Kentucky front-line workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky’s essential front-line workers could get significant bonuses next year for having worked the full pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear will submit a proposal in the next week to the Kentucky General Assembly asking that $400 million in dollars available from next year’s American Rescue Plan allocation go toward the bonuses.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Permanent Mail-In Renewal Program For Expiring Driver’s Licenses, State IDs

Kentucky temporarily used a version of the mail-in in program during most of 2020 to limit COVID-19 exposure at our driver licensing regional offices. (Frankfort, Ky.) - Gov. Beshear today announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will launch a service this Friday to expand options for Kentuckians to renew their state driver’s licenses and ID cards remotely through a mail-in renewal program.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motor1.com

Points On Driver’s License: 2021 State Guide With Penalties

Most states have some kind of traffic violation points system. These systems are designed to incentivize good driving by giving negative points on licenses of bad drivers. The exact rules are different in every state, but you don’t want driver’s license points no matter where you live. In this article,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Michigan scales back driver's license suspensions; tens of thousands to get license back immediately

Court fines and minor traffic offenses won't get your license suspended in Michigan. A package of new laws approved in 2020 will reduce the barriers to driving in Michigan after a task force found minor infractions that resulted in a suspended license created ripple effects for someone no longer able to transport themselves. Some 73,000 drivers will see infractions removed immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkms.org

Ky. makes mail-in license, ID renewal program permanent

Kentucky motorists have expanded license renewal options. The state launched a permanent mail-in program Friday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is in charge of the mail-in program. The resource was made available for a short time last year as part of state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “The...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy