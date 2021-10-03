Kentucky Now Offering Mail-In Driver’s License Renewal Option

I say the more ways we can renew our driver's licenses the better. Last year, I would have LOVED the "Jetsons" option...you know, where you punch a button, enter all the pertinent info, and out pops your driver's license? In November of 2020, the day before I moved, I had a bad gout flare-up AND I lost my license. Since it was possible I would need a photo ID at urgent care, I flew downtown (not an option anymore--more on that later), forked over the fee, and got the license.