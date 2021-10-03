CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will COVID become the next seasonal cold or flu?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMQo2_0cFzZ2oN00

Seasonal cold and flu season usually peaks between December and February every year, but the season was off last year due to COVID protocols with masking and social distancing.

The second season of COVID is coming to a close and it has people asking, is this the new normal?

Flu season is more typical in colder seasons for different reasons, like crowding indoors to stay warm, lower intake of Vitamin D, and weaker immune systems due to colder weather.

Some experts believe it’s too early to tell if COVID will become seasonal, due to the pattern showing no seasonal pattern.

One reason is that most people aren’t immune to it, even with vaccinations, and a lot of countries in the world don’t even have access to vaccines.

This gives the virus various vulnerable targets in every environment all over the world.

The mutating also makes it hard to predict what might happen, with some strains highly transmissible in comparison to others. It also causes the virus to do unexpected things, making it impossible to predict its behavioral pattern, unlike flus or the common cold.

Other experts believe that there is a possibility at the end of it all for this virus to become a persistent respiratory virus, meaning it will never be fully eradicated and society will learn to live with it.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cold, flu, or COVID? UW Medicine explains when to get tested

The rainy season is here – and along with it, cold and flu season. Confusion between the symptoms has people flocking to COVID test sites. UW Medicine’s virology lab shows just within their system, more than 11,600 people got tested on Wednesday, nearly reaching volumes last seen before Christmas, which peaked at about 13,200.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

How to tell the difference between a cold, the flu and COVID-19?

PORTLAND, Oregon — Telling the difference between a cold, the flu and COVID-19 can be tricky. Through the miracle of biology, our bodies carry many defense systems meant to keep us alive. But on the way to doing that, they'll make us feel sick. “The infection itself triggers inflammatory cascades...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Colder Weather#Flu Season#Common Cold
INFORUM

Sanford fighting one-two punch of flu season and Covid-19 surge

FARGO — As flu season begins to set in with fall and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, healthcare workers at Sanford Health are urging people to get vaccinated against both diseases. Sanford's Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin hopes both messages about both vaccines get lost in one another.
FARGO, ND
spectrumnews1.com

Health practitioners prep for flu season amid COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jane Kozicki said the people she sees are happy to be in front of her and eager to get their shots. That could be a flu shot, a COVID-19 booster, or both. A registered nurse with Streu’s Pharmacy Bay Natural in Green Bay, Kozicki spent Wednesday giving those shots as part of a fall vaccination clinic.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
iPad
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thoughtful Parenting: How to prepare for the cold and flu season

Cooler weather and the return to school mean more germs and more chances of getting sick for kids and families. Many illnesses can spread easily among little ones. SafeCare Colorado, a program of Northwest Colorado Health, provides free, voluntary parent support for parents and caregivers with children ages 5 and younger to help keep their families safe and healthy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KSLTV

Doctors fear flu season could be bad on top of Covid-19

MURRAY, Utah — There’s been a lot of focus on getting Utahns vaccinated against COVID-19, and doctors are now urging everyone to get the seasonal flu shot, too. There are several reasons they say that’s critical this year. A year ago, the flu season was practically nonexistent because of all...
MURRAY, UT
WBEZ

Flu Season And COVID-19 Are Raising Concerns About A Possible ‘Twindemic’

Now that fall is here, health care professionals are concerned about a “twindemic” — a concurrent flu season and ongoing COVID-19. WBEZ gathered data from Chicago’s and Illinois’ public health departments in addition to chatting with Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban to learn more about the uniqueness of this flu season and how to stay safe.
CHICAGO, IL
WIBW

Hy-Vee prepares for flu season as COVID continues to plague Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2020, even as most Americans followed strict COVID-19 mitigation measures, the CDC estimates 22,000 people still died from influenza. Hy-Vee says it is likely that the flu virus and COVID-19 will circulate together in the fall and winter of 2021. The flu vaccine does not prevent COVID-19, so medical professionals said they hope to increase flu shot education and the importance of getting one this year.
KANSAS STATE
Grand Forks Herald

With Grand Forks in 'high risk' COVID status, flu season looms

It’s almost time for the strangest flu season Grand Forks — and the rest of the country — has ever seen. The COVID pandemic has stolen the last 18 months of headlines, but influenza hasn’t ever gone away. And though public health experts say distancing and masking kept infections remarkably low last winter, those safeguards are fading out of public practice just in time for this flu season’s arrival.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Badger Herald

Madison extends mask mandate as cold, flu season approaches

Face Covering Emergency Order #3 will go into effect this Friday, extending the two previous mask mandates the municipal government put in place. This extension will require people ages two and older to wear a mask in every enclosed space where they might be in contact with the public, with the exception of the person’s own household or living unit, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WebMD

Treating the Cold or Flu When You Have COVID-19

It’s possible to catch more than one respiratory virus at the same time. That means you could get a cold or the flu along with COVID-19. But so far, these “coinfections” haven’t happened enough for scientists to study them very much. Experts think that’s due to all the physical distancing and other safety measures we took to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
auburnexaminer.com

Another Flu Season Approaches as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising anyone who can safely be vaccinated to get the flu shot. Dr. Tessa Commers, a Tacoma pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Tacoma, stressed the extra importance of a flu...
TACOMA, WA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy