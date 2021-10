With a vast library of titles to choose from, Netflix puts a world of entertainment at your fingertips. But are you making the most of your subscription? Sure, the service is user-friendly enough that even the most tech-averse can use it. Beyond the welcoming home page, though, there are tools and tricks that can make you a master of binge-watching, browsing, and more. Whether you want to know how to find the very best the streaming service has to offer, crave a full list of very niche subcategories, or need to assure peak performance on the platform, we’ve got you covered with tried-and-tested tips and hacks.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO