Shohei Ohtani 'very open' to long-term contract with Los Angeles Angels after four MLB seasons

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said Sunday he is "very open" to negotiating a long-term contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels' regular-season finale in Seattle. Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season but opted to skip his final start. He was the designated hitter and leading off in the Angels' lineup for the last game of a possible AL MVP season.

GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Shohei Ohtani pitches well but Angels lose in final home game of the season

ANAHEIM — Angels fans showed their love for Shohei Ohtani by giving him a standing ovation as he walked off the Angel Stadium mound for the last time this season. Ohtani had given them, and the Angels, just what they wanted to see: another seven strong innings, allowing one run and striking out 10.
Shohei Ohtani
Mike Trout
Anthony Rendon
talesbuzz.com

Shohei Ohtani hints that he could leave Angels in free agency

Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels for two more seasons. But he could end up leaving them if they don’t get their act together. Ohtani on Sunday started for the Angels against the Seattle Mariners. The game unfortunately was a painful reflection of what things have been like for him since signing with the team.
Bleacher Report

Joe Maddon Downplays Shohei Ohtani's Comments About Frustrations with Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani turned heads when he said winning will be a big deciding factor in where he plays if and when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 campaign, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that doesn't mean he necessarily wants to leave. The Associated Press...
newyorkcitynews.net

Mariners aim to solve Shohei Ohtani, Angels in finale

If the Seattle Mariners are to snap their 20-year postseason drought, they're going to have to go through Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani damaged Seattle's hopes Saturday with two run-scoring triples and a walk with the bases loaded in the Los Angeles Angels' 14-1 victory in Anaheim, Calif. That snappeda season-high six-game...
WDBO

Maddon: Shohei Ohtani didn't say he wants to leave Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that Shohei Ohtani's comments last weekend about wanting to win don't mean the two-way star wants to leave the organization when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season. Ohtani, an AL MVP front-runner with 45...
CBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani discusses future with Angels as team's disappointing season winds down: 'I want to win'

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the AL MVP frontrunner as the regular season winds down, has been one of MLB's biggest stories in 2021. This year, he's smashed 45 home runs at the plate while leading the AL in triples, and on the mound Ohtani has pitched to a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts with 156 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings. Add up his contributions on both sides -- all, of course, from a single roster spot -- and he has a WAR of 8.9, which leads all of MLB by a sizable margin.
FanSided

LA Angels: Why Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of a Cy Young caliber season

Shohei Ohtani is going to bring home another AL MVP for our LA Angels. It will be our fourth in the last eight years, which is pretty spectacular if you ask me. Something we haven’t seen in 16 years, however, is an AL Cy Young award. Believe it or not; Ohtani has the chance to bring that home as well this season. I don’t think he’ll get it, but he’s certainly in the conversation.
Los Angeles Angels
Japan
chatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani isn’t to blame for his slump, the LA Angels lineup is

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Jared Walsh. It’s no secret that despite being the undisputed frontrunner for American League MVP, LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has looked notably less dominant at the plate since the All-Star Break. While this shouldn’t have any real...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Shohei Ohtani walks 4 times in Angels’ loss as Mariners avoid slugger

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings representing the tying run as Angel Stadium came to life. Both times, Ohtani walked. The Angels never were able to push home that tying run and they lost, 6-5, to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, while Ohtani continues his frustrating walk-a-thon.
Audacy

Shohei Ohtani reportedly ‘wants out’ of Los Angeles if Angels don’t improve

The American League won’t announce its MVP for another two months, but rest assured, when the votes are all tallied, Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani will be the last man standing. Between his 45 homers and nine pitching victories, the 27-year-old pitcher/DH hybrid has had, by every metric, one of the most remarkable seasons in MLB history. But, like most years in Anaheim, it will end without a trip to the postseason.
MLB

Ohtani 'very open' to extension with Angels

SEATTLE -- A week after saying winning is the “biggest thing” when it comes to deciding on his future with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani said Sunday that he’d be “very open” to negotiating a contract extension with the club this offseason. Ohtani, who is finishing up a historic season as...
chatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s comments about LA Angels future are slightly worrying

Shohei Ohtani has done quite literally everything for the LA Angels. Now, he can’t even do everything as much as he was for most of this season because his teammates can’t hit behind him in the lineup. He’s still been the best player in baseball by far, he’s still having...
MLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Will the Angels extend Ohtani?

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Poll. Who will clinch the NL East?. Shohei Ohtani...
