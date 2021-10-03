Shohei Ohtani 'very open' to long-term contract with Los Angeles Angels after four MLB seasons
SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said Sunday he is "very open" to negotiating a long-term contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels' regular-season finale in Seattle. Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season but opted to skip his final start. He was the designated hitter and leading off in the Angels' lineup for the last game of a possible AL MVP season.abc30.com
