REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — All eyes were on the football field Friday night at Franklin High School. After a year of canceled events, the school’s homecoming football game was back, despite school officials canceling the homecoming dance for all public schools. Excitement was in the air Friday night. “It’s great. It’s great,” said mom Stacey Joerger. Players took to the field as fans packed the stands at Franklin High School for their homecoming football game, a night many waited over a year for. “I can actually get out and have a high school experience,” said freshman Ijai Hammon. Last year, the pandemic wiped out most of...

REISTERSTOWN, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO