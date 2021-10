In this evaluation report, we examine the stock market forecast for indexes to assess the performance of the predictions generated by the I Know First AI Algorithm. It was made for the top US stock market indexes – S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial and Transportation Indexes, as well as Russel 2000 – with time horizons ranging from 3 days to 1 year, which were delivered daily to our clients. Our analysis covers the time period from 26th May 2020 to 26th September 2021. Below, we present our key takeaways for checking the hit ratios of our stock market predictions.

