Helicopter mulching aims to protect critical watersheds in East Troublesome burn scar
GRANBY — Far into the East Troublesome burn scar, a semi truck dumped roughly 50,000 pounds of wooden mulch at the staging area near North Supply Creek. The rainy, overcast Wednesday meant no helicopters were flying in Arapaho National Forest, but there was still plenty of work to do for Kimberly Mihelich, source water protection specialist for Northern Water, and Brad Piehl, a contractor with JW Associates.www.summitdaily.com
