Milford man dies after going off road, vehicle goes up in flames
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning in Milford. Police say around 11:32 a.m. a 53-year-old Milford man was driving his 2015 Chrysler northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the State Route 1 business off-ramp. For unknown reasons, the driver swerved to the right and went off the road, running over a barbed-wire fence, and crashing into a tree. After the vehicle came to a stop, it went up in flames.www.wmdt.com
