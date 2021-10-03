CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Oklahoma Sooners stay at 6, get jumped in AP Top 25 Poll

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0VWo_0cFzRxJV00

As in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll, the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners found a team leaping them in the AP Top 25 Poll. While they didn’t fall in this week’s AP poll, they did get jumped by a team coming up to fill in the top five spot vacated by Oregon after its loss to Stanford.

The Cincinnati Bearcats, after their win over Notre Dame, continued to make their case for a place in the College Football Playoff. It was a significant win that spoke to voters, who jumped them past the Sooners and into the top five.

Last week, Penn State and Iowa jumped the Sooners in the AP Top 25 Poll. Now the Sooners are possibly looking at an uphill battle to make it into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings when they’re first released or even the final rankings in December.

Oklahoma may be 5-0, but their four wins against the Football Bowl Subdivision have had an average point differential of 5.25 points per game. That margin of victory is undoubtedly sitting at the forefront of the minds of voters.

The Sooners have a huge test this week with the Texas Longhorns, and style points certainly will not be the focus.

The good news for the Sooners is Iowa and Penn State will play next weekend, and Alabama and Georgia could eventually meet down the road, which could open the door for the Sooners if they can continue their winning ways in 2021.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 6

Nicko2012
6d ago

I am a diehard Sooners fan and I don't think they should be in the top ten. They just aren't very good.

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Oklahoma Sooners#College Football Playoff#Coaches Poll#American Football#Ap#Usa Today Afca Coaches#Stanford#The Cincinnati Bearcats#The Texas Longhorns#Penn State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fined $250,000 by SEC

Kentucky will take a hit to the bottom line after the SEC announced on Monday a $250,000 fine for its fans storming the field in Lexington to celebrate the upset win over Florida on Saturday. The SEC considered it Kentucky’s third offense, and under the rules adopted at the 2015...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost may be fired before Christmas, per report

Scott Frost is in a tough situation at Nebraska, and his job security is very much in doubt, especially long term. But a new report from Sports Illustrated that detailed the hiring of Dan Mullen at Florida suggests that, “As for Frost, his homecoming at Nebraska has gone awry. He won 12 games in his first three seasons, is now under NCAA investigation and, many feel, is likely to be fired by Christmas.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy