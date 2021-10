VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KAKE)- A Valley Center woman said she called the fire department for her neighbor Sunday morning after the neighbor's home went up in flames. The fire started just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Main and Meridian. Valley Center Fire crews told KAKE News on the scene that it took at least half an hour to get the fire under control. Crews also told KAKE News the home appeared to be a total loss, a damage estimate had not been shared as of Sunday night.

VALLEY CENTER, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO