Cowboys Take Charge in Third Quarter On Long Plays

DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO