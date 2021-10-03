CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Motorcycling-Marquez storms to victory for seventh win at Austin GP

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Six-times world champion Marc Marquez led from start to finish to secure a seventh win at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday as Fabio Quartararo finished in second to strengthen his grip on the MotoGP world championship race. Repsol Honda’s Marquez, who was third...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US Open champ Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round on Friday, losing 6-2, 6-4 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph in September. "Emma just won the US Open and I lost there in the first round.
TENNIS
racingnews365.com

Norris 'devastated' to miss out on Russian GP win

Lando Norris says he is "devastated" to miss out on his first win in Formula 1 after he made the wrong call to stay out on dry tyres when rain fell heavily at the Sochi Autodrom. Norris was on course for victory, holding off Lewis Hamilton in the second half...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motorcycling-Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin’s death

(Reuters) – Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday. Dean Berta Vinales, who rode for the Vinales Racing Team, died after he fell and was...
AUSTIN, TX
Autosport Online

Red Bull: Verstappen's Russian GP podium "like a victory"

Verstappen had to start last at Sochi after his team elected to fit a fresh engine to his car. Although he made great progress in the early stages, his charge up the field was stalled when he suffered graining on the switch from hard to medium tyres for the second half of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
kfgo.com

Motorcycling-Bagnaia bags third straight MotoGP pole at Austin GP

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia ended Marc Marquez’s run of seven straight poles at the Grand Prix of Americas on Saturday as he topped qualifying and sealed a third consecutive pole this MotoGP season. Bagnaia’s last lap of two minutes 02.781 seconds was just enough to push six-times...
AUSTIN, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MotoGP's Marquez delivers dominant Texas win at American GP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amid a season of self-described suffering, Marc Marquez was all smiles as he returned to his winning form in Texas. The Repsol Honda rider dialed up his old speed for a dominant victory at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo coasted to second and further tightened his grip on a likely first career title.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Bagnaia takes pole for Moto GP in Austin as riders criticize COTA track

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moto GP makes its return to Austin on Sunday – but the weekend has been marred by riders’ criticism of the track at Circuit of the Americas. Thousands of fans are expected to flock to COTA for the first Moto GP race in the U.S. in two years, after the 2019 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas was canceled due to COVID-19.
AUSTIN, TX
Commonwealth Journal

Lady Warriors wins seventh straight soccer match

CORBIN – The Southwestern High School girls soccer team won their seventh straight soccer match and upped their record to a region-best 14-1-1 after downing Corbin High School on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors defeated the homestanding Corbin Lady Redhounds by a score of 4-2. Southwestern junior Carinne Sounders and senior Rebekah Clark both scored two goals and had one assist each. Southwestern senior Kate Hutchinson and junior Sydney Jones had one assist each in the match.
CORBIN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Bagnaia
Person
Fabio Quartararo
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

UAF wins seventh straight with three-set sweep of MSB

Whether on the road, at home, by a little, or by a lot, the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team just keeps on piling up victories. The Nanooks had yet another convincing one on Saturday with fans in attendance. The ‘Nooks were dominant from the start and wrapped things up...
BBC

MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Grand Prix of the Americas

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his second race of the season with his seventh victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas. Starting from third on the grid in Texas, the Spaniard immediately grabbed the lead as he overtook polesitter Francesco Bagnaia, who finished third. Frenchman Fabio Quartararo...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Marc Marquez wins at COTA, dominating to lead all 20 laps in MotoGP’s return to Austin

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez scored his second victory of the season as MotoGP returned to the COTA circuit Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2019. The Spaniard, who has six titles in the premier division and two in the support series, led all 20 laps of the main event after starting third at Circuit of the Americas. He finished more than 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Fabio Quartararo.
AUSTIN, TX
Motorsport.com

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

The Repsol Honda rider cruised to his seventh career victory at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, heading championship leader Fabio Quartararo by 4.879 seconds having led every lap. It was the second win of the season for Marquez and the second to come at an anticlockwise track, which...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repsol Honda#Reuters
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

TYLER ERB GETS SEVENTH LUCAS OIL WIN OF THE SEASON AT BROWNSTOWN

BROWNSTOWN, IND – In a wild Night Before the Jackson Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event, Tyler Eb emerged for his series-leading seventh win of 2021 on Friday Night at the Brownstown Speedway. Erb took over the top spot when race-leader Josh Rice slowed with a right rear...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Autosport Online

Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious

The Honda rider has endured a tough campaign as he recovers from the serious right arm injury which ruled him out of the 2020 season. While an expert at the Circuit of the Americas and on anticlockwise tracks, Marquez’s dominant victory was not a guarantee pre-weekend. In the latest Tank...
MOTORSPORTS
Herald Democrat

Storm golf finishes tied for seventh at Battle for the Belt

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Paced by Justice Hartman's 11th-place finish, Southeastern Oklahoma State put together a three-round tally of 882 at the Battle for the Belt to finish tied for seventh. The Savage Storm opened with a 289 to sit in fourth after one round, and closed with rounds of...
GOLF
intermatwrestle.com

Sadulaev Wins Seventh World/Olympic Gold; Snyder's Silver is Seventh Medal

#6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) wins 70 KG world gold. Past world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returns to form with world bronze. Facing off against fellow Tokyo 65 KG Olympian #7 (65) Ernazar Akhmataliev (KGZ), two-time world medalist #6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) didn't stray from the gameplan, using strong positioning and a snatch single to win his first world title 2-1 off a passivity point and a stepout. While Gadzhiev's style is not the most entertaining to watch, it's undeniable that the consistency he shows in shutting down more offensively potent wrestler's offense means he should be considered a perennial title threat. 2017 65 KG world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returned to the form that won him gold in Paris, being on the attack the whole match against the counter savant Turan Bayramov (AZE). In a pivotal sequence in the closing moments of the match, Iakobishvili got in on a head inside single that was defended with a strong limp leg by Bayramov. Bayramov, feeling Iakobishvili's pressure while reloading his shot, exposed the Georgian with a strong whizzer for the 3-3 criteria win. But controversy ensued again for Bayramov as Georgia challenged the call and was successful in getting it overturned and an ensuing failed challenge from Azerbaijan locked up the 4-3 win for Iakobishvili. Even with the controversy surrounding the match, Iakobishvili's return to his high output, high offense style was successful in winning him his third world medal.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
conchovalleyhomepage.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Belles secure seventh consecutive victory

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Volleyball team had a busy weekend taking on Texas A&M Kingsville on Friday winning 3-0. The Belles welcomed Texas A&M International and continue their perfect conference record after sweeping the Dustdevils. Angelo State will host Lubbock Christian Wednesday, October 6. Watch the highlights in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
90min.com

LA Galaxy struggles after seventh game without a win

At one point, the Galaxy looked nailed on to be the' best of the rest'. Too far behind the top three in the West to climb the table, but comfortably ahead of those below them so that they didn't need to look over their shoulders. But a run of seven...
MLS
wtaq.com

Motor racing-Andretti in takeover talks with Sauber F1 owners – reports

(Reuters) – U.S.-based Andretti Autosport is in takeover talks with Swiss-based Sauber, owners of the Alfa Romeo Formula One team, according to media reports. American motorsports website Racer.com reported that ‘significant talks’ were set for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin later this month. Motorsport.com cited multiple sources on Saturday...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy