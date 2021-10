BOSTON — A woman is in the hospital after a serious crash in Boston Sunday morning. It happened on Magnolia Street at Quincy Street around 8:30 a.m. Boston Police said a black Hyundai was driving down Magnolia St. when it crashed into a red sedan driving on Quincy St. Police said the woman in the red sedan was ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

