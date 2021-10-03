CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Registered To Vote? Why These Advocates Hope You Will By Friday's Deadline

Cover picture for the articleWith the voter registration deadline fast approach, local advocates are stressing the importance of casting a ballot in the non-presidential election this November. This year’s ballot is packed with a mayoral race in Syracuse, dozens of Onondaga County officials up for election, and five amendments to consider on the New York State Constitution. However, Joan Durant, Syracuse voter service director for the League of Women Voters said it is a struggle to generate turnout in these off-year elections.

