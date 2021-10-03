CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK urged to tighten defences against ‘dirty money’ after offshore data leak

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33af68_0cFzNFm300
A leak of files revealed the financial dealings of some world leaders (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

The Government is facing fresh calls to tighten Britain’s defences against “dirty money” after a leak of offshore data exposed the secret financial dealings of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

The cache of almost 12 million files – dubbed the Pandora papers – is said to cover the activities of some 35 current or former world leaders, more than 300 public officials and 100 billionaires.

According to BBC Panorama, which conducted a joint investigation with the Guardian, among the disclosures in the papers are details of the way prominent and wealthy people have been legally setting up companies to secretly buy property in the UK.

Following the release, the Crown Estate said that it was looking into the £67 million purchase of a London property from a company which, the Guardian said, acted as a “front” for family of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev whose record has long been criticised by anti-corruption campaigners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVYxg_0cFzNFm300
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been criticised by anti-corruption campaigners (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

A spokesman for the Crown Estate said: “Before our purchase of 56-60 Conduit Street, we conducted checks including those required by UK law.

“At the time we did not establish any reason why the transaction should not proceed. Given the potential concerns raised, we are looking into the matter.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, angrily denied any wrongdoing after the Guardian and Panorama said they were able to save more than £300,000 in stamp duty when they acquired a £6.45 million London property by buying the offshore company which owned it.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said they had bought the property in “a normal way through reputable agents” and should not have been “dragged into a story about ‘hidden’ secrets of prime ministers etc”.

“The vendor was an offshore company. The Blairs had nothing whatever to do with the original company nor those behind it. The vendor sold the company not the property – again a decision the Blairs had nothing to with,” the spokeswoman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgeep_0cFzNFm300
Former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie have defended their purchase (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

“Since the purchase was of a company no buyer would have had to pay UK stamp duty on that transaction. However, because the Blairs then repatriated the company and brought it onshore, they are liable for capital gains and other taxes on the resale of the property which will significantly exceed any stamp duty.

“For the record, the Blairs pay full tax on all their earnings. And have never used offshore schemes either to hide transactions or avoid tax.”

The disclosures are reported to be based on the leak of files from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.

The files were passed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington which then shared access to the data with a number of media organisations including the Guardian and Panorama.

The UK must redouble its efforts in tackling illicit finance

The reports acknowledge that many of the transactions in the documents involve no legal wrongdoing.

However the Guardian said they highlighted the central co-ordinating role played by London, with the city home to wealth managers, law firms, company formation agents and accountants serving their “ultra-rich” clients

Duncan Hames, policy director at the campaign group Transparency International UK, said the disclosures should act as a “wake up call” for the Government to deliver on long-overdue measures to strengthen Britain’s defences against “dirty money”.

“These leaks show that there is one system for corrupt elites who can buy access to prime property and enjoy luxury lifestyles and another for honest hard-working people,” he said.

“The UK must redouble its efforts in tackling illicit finance, bringing in long overdue transparency reforms to reveal who really owns property here as well as resourcing regulators and law enforcement to clamp down on rogue professionals and corrupt cash held in the UK.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Pandora papers: biggest ever leak of offshore data exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful

The secret deals and hidden assets of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people have been revealed in the biggest trove of leaked offshore data in history. Branded the Pandora papers, the cache includes 11.9m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.
ECONOMY
AFP

Dubai ruler ordered hacking of ex-wife's phone: UK judge

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum authorised the use of spying software to hack the phone of his ex-wife, according to a British court ruling published on Wednesday. The phone of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, and those of her lawyers and others in her entourage were hacked using Pegasus spyware during the pair's acrimonious divorce custody case in London, the High Court found. The 72-year-old sheikh, who is the vice-president and prime minister of the UAE, gave his "express or implied authority" for the phone of Princess Haya to be hacked with the multi-million-pound software only available to national governments, the ruling said. Presiding judge Andrew McFarlane concluded Sheikh Mohammed was "prepared to use the arm of the state to achieve what he regards as right", explaining the surveillance of at least six phones was attempted.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sandiegouniontribune.com

France urges UK to pay promised money for migrant policing

DUNKIRK, France — France’s interior minister on Saturday urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel. Visiting the northern port of Dunkirk, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin noted that “migratory pressure is...
IMMIGRATION
Brookings Institution

Repackaging Pandora: How Russia’s information apparatus is handling a massive leak of data on offshore finance

Almost immediately after the authors of the “Pandora Papers” report released it on October 3, revelations of wrongdoing by powerful public figures, including in Russia, began reverberating within and beyond capitals. The catalogue of nearly 12 million leaked confidential records from firms in the offshore financial services industry documented how the wealthy and well-connected buy influence and shield their assets.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
ncadvertiser.com

Why Putin's money eludes offshore investigators

You would expect the biggest leak of offshore data in history to contain lots of damaging information about Russian President Vladimir Putin, or at least his close circle of friends. But the Russia-related portion of the Pandora Papers, an almost-3-terabyte cache of information about offshore companies and their end beneficiaries that took 600 journalists more than a year to research, appears to be disappointing. The findings are dated, relatively insignificant or both.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

UK government accused of ‘moral bankruptcy’ over Afghan resettlement after leaked email

The UK government has been accused of being “morally bankrupt” by a prestigious legal firm after a leaked email chain shows the Foreign Office has closed an inbox dedicated to helping Afghans flee the country.An email from the Foreign Office, seen by The Independent, addressed to a lawyer helping female judges trapped in Afghanistan states “this mailbox is now closed” and no emails will be “read or responded to”.It comes after The Independent recently revealed more than 200 women judges are stranded in hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan, while campaigners warned they are at risk of being killed by...
POLITICS
Computer Weekly

Government announces data strategy for defence

The UK government has announced a strategy where data will be taking centre stage in decision-making and efficiency improvements across defence over the next four years. Goals set out in the Data Strategy for Defence published today (27 September) by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) aim to evolve how data is organised, shared and used. The objective is to ensure data is treated as a “strategic asset, second only to people”, and enable that to happen fast and at scale.
POLITICS
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Uk#Billionaires#Bbc Panorama#Guardian#The Crown Estate#Blairs
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
CNBC

Nordic countries are restricting the use of Moderna's Covid vaccine. Here's why

The decision the three countries have made to limit the use of the Moderna vaccine centers around concerns it could be linked to cases of myocarditis, a condition where the heart muscle becomes inflamed. All three health authorities cited an unpublished Nordic study, which had been sent to the European...
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy