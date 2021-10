Razer is an innovator in the PC gaming world, has been around for years and, rightly so, has a fairly staunch set of followers. My first “gaming” keyboard and mouse were Razer made and while I’ve used many different brands over the years - some of which I really loved and lived on my desk for quite some time - I find myself coming back to Razer again and again. Razer’s ability to iterate on their products and improve on solid designs is a big reason for that; they are constantly taking what was best about the previous generation and keeping it while working on areas that can use improvement. We are taking a look at one such case in this review where we got our hands on the new Basilisk v3 which sports the same classic and comfortable design while giving us a feature or two we had no idea we wanted.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO