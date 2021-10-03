CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portia Umansky Dazzles in a Feathered Pink Ombré Minidress at Her Bat Mitzvah

By Michelle Regalado
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Richards' youngest child, Portia Umansky, has grown up right before our very eyes! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter recently celebrated her bat mitzvah, feting the milestone occasion in a pretty pink ombré minidress. Portia commemorated the special day in style, as captured in a series of photos...

Olivia Bouvier
6d ago

Not appropriate for a Jewish religious ceremony...you are there to show your learnings to the Torah and draw your learnings to the Torah..not to go as a pink swan. Only in hollyweird. Anyhow Portia, Mazel Tov!!🌷🌷🌷🌷⚘⚘⚘

