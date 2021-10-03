CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of fatal shooting near house party named

 6 days ago
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A man fatally shot near a house party where a silent disco is believed to have been taking place has been named as Leroy Mitchell.

Scotland Yard said police were called shortly before 5am on Saturday to reports of a male shot in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon south London.

The force said 35-year-old Mr Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ10q_0cFzMlrO00
Leroy Mitchell was shot near a house party in Croydon (Family/PA) (PA Media)

Detectives investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for anyone who was at a house party in the Birdhurst Road area on Saturday morning, or who saw Mr Mitchell on the night of October 1 to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, of Specialist Crime – who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco.

Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death

“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

There have been no arrests made so far.

People are asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 to provide information, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

